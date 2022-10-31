Today in Pictures, Oct 31, 2022

Participants mingling with stilt-walkers at Episode Junior - Halloween Kidz Blitz, the biggest Halloween-themed festival at The Meadow in Gardens by the Bay on Oct 30, 2022. In addition to Instagram-worthy Halloween photo spots and tasty treats, day two of the two-day festival featured Halloween-inspired interactive games and crafts, stilt-walkers, balloon sculptors, fairy jugglers, and LED twirlers against the backdrop of performances from acclaimed DJs including Max Verrier, Jean Reiki, Ulysses, Kane Ian and DJ KFC. ST Photo: Kevin Lim

