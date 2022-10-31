The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Oct 31, 2022
At least 75 people were killed after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed in Ahmedabad, India, Halloween being celebrated around the world, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machhu collapsed in Ahmedabad, India early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. Photo : AFP
Participants mingling with stilt-walkers at Episode Junior - Halloween Kidz Blitz, the biggest Halloween-themed festival at The Meadow in Gardens by the Bay on Oct 30, 2022. In addition to Instagram-worthy Halloween photo spots and tasty treats, day two of the two-day festival featured Halloween-inspired interactive games and crafts, stilt-walkers, balloon sculptors, fairy jugglers, and LED twirlers against the backdrop of performances from acclaimed DJs including Max Verrier, Jean Reiki, Ulysses, Kane Ian and DJ KFC. ST Photo: Kevin Lim
--
A home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, is decorated for the annual Halloween holiday, on October 29, 2022. Photo : AFP
People attend the fire show Phoenix at the Halloween Horror Park in Bauska, Latvia. More than 500 attractions worthy of Hollywood horror films are exhibited to visitors from 18 October to 05 November. The fire show 'Phoenix' took place in the territory of the park, in which 20 fakirs participated, uniting in a performance of night, fire and music. Photo : EPA-EFE
This aerial view taken with a drone shows riders as they compete during the 39th edition of the enduro motorcycle race Gotland Grand National (GGN) at Tofta shooting range, near Visby, on the island of Gotland, Sweden. Photo : AFP
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan skate their free skate in the pairs competition during the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada International figure skating event in Mississauga, Ontario. Photo : AFP
In this picture taken on October 29, 2022, visitors buy street food from a vendor selling prawns and crabs from a cart at the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. Photo : AFP
A man lays flowers at the Wall of Grief memorial as he honors the victims of Soviet-era political repressions' memory in Moscow on October 30, 2022. Photo : AFP
Two huge car bombings rocked Somalia's education ministry in the capital Mogadishu causing casualties and shattering windows of nearby buildings, police and witnesses said. The "simultaneous explosions occurred along the Zobe road and there are various casualties. Photo : AFP
Iranian refugees and Iranians living in Greece lit candles forming the name 'Mahsa' during a demonstration to commemorate 40 days from the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini while in police custody in Iran, in central Athens on October 29, 2022. - The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, detained allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly trigerred massive protests in Iran and worldwide. Photo : AFP
Fans wave inflatable batons during the League of Legends Worlds Championship semi-final match between T1 and JDG at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. T1 won the best of five match 3-1 and will advance to the world finals in San Francisco. photo : AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
