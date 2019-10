Jewish men stand in the newly constructed Israeli Jewish underground cemetery of Givat Shaul in Jerusalem, on October 30, 2019. After 3 years of construction, Jerusalem's underground cemetery was inaugurated, offering some 8000 burial spots as a first stage. Designed to accommodate some 23,000 spots by the end of works in 4 years time. The huge complex, which is dug inside a burial mountain with 1.6 kilometres of tunnels, offers 5 times the capacity of a regular cemetery with burial spots dug in the walls.

PHOTO: AFP