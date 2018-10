This picture taken on October 20, 2018 shows a crab catching a newborn green turtle after being released from a protected area on Thameehla Island. Peril plagues the young life of a baby turtle in Myanmar. If the crabs don't get them before they scramble from the beach to the sea, poachers or fishing trawlers may do. Myanmar's waters boast five of the world's seven sea turtle species, including the critically endangered hawksbill, the endangered green turtle as well as the olive ridley, leatherback and loggerhead turtles, all listed as vulnerable.

PHOTO: AFP