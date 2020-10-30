Today in Pictures, Oct 30, 2020

Robinsons to close stores in Singapore, man stabs three people in a French church, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
38 min ago
Shoppers queue outside the Robinsons store at Raffles City Shopping Centre on Oct 30, 2020. Robinsons is liquidating its two department stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait after a knife attack in Nice on October 29, 2020. A man killed three people at a basilica in central Nice and wounded several others.PHOTO: AFP
An injured woman rests on a stretcher after she was rescued from a landslide in Tra Leng commune, in Quang Nam province, Vietnam, October 29, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the Cheonan city government shows farmers shooting laser beams at migrant birds, believed to have been the source of a recent outbreak of avian influenza in the region, in Cheonan, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, October 29, 2020. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
Marsiling residents collecting their TraceTogether tokens at the Marsiling Community Club on October 29, 2020. It is the first collection venue where tokens are available again, after distribution was halted on Wednesday. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
Tourists observe the big waves hitting the coast in Muxia, Galicia, northwest Spain, October 28, 2020, affected by the North Atlantic storm Epsilon. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch the theatre play 'Volpone Protocol' staged by Bendita Trupe during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 28, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
People travel in a cabin on India's longest river cable car connecting the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra river at sunset, in Guwahati on October 28, 2020. PHOTO: AFP