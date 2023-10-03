Today in Pictures, Oct 3, 2023

A deminer stands next to an unexploded shell in Ukraine, U2 perform in Las Vegas, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People walk inside the complex of the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup, in Ahmedabad on Oct 2. PHOTO: AFP
Shanti Pereira of Singapore celebrates winning the gold in the women’s 200m final
at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 2. ST PHOTO : CHONG JUN LIANG
Chinese Taipei's Cho Chia-Hsuan in action during the men's decathlon long jump event during the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
Airmen from Indonesian military units jump from transport planes on Oct 3 during a rehearsal for the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian military in Jakarta, Indonesia. PHOTO: AFP
A deminer of the charitable fund 'Demining of Ukraine' stands next to an unexploded shell in the field near the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, on Oct 1. PHOTO: AFP
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a U.S. national flag at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., Oct 1. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the game against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S., on Oct 1. PHOTO: REUTERS
U2 perform during U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on Sept 29. PHOTO: REUTERS
A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefe lake in Brazil on Oct 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
An endangered recently born female Sumatran rhinoceros is seen next to her mother, Ratu, at Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary of Kambas National Park, Lampung, Indonesia, Sept 30. PHOTO: REUTERS

