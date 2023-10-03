The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 3, 2023
A deminer stands next to an unexploded shell in Ukraine, U2 perform in Las Vegas, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/icW8
People walk inside the complex of the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup, in Ahmedabad on Oct 2.
PHOTO: AFP
Shanti Pereira of Singapore celebrates winning the gold in the women’s 200m final
at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 2.
ST PHOTO : CHONG JUN LIANG
Chinese Taipei's Cho Chia-Hsuan in action during the men's decathlon long jump event during the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 2.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Airmen from Indonesian military units jump from transport planes on Oct 3 during a rehearsal for the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian military in Jakarta, Indonesia.
PHOTO: AFP
A deminer of the charitable fund 'Demining of Ukraine' stands next to an unexploded shell in the field near the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, on Oct 1.
PHOTO: AFP
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a U.S. national flag at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., Oct 1.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the game against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S., on Oct 1.
PHOTO: REUTERS
U2 perform during U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on Sept 29.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefe lake in Brazil on Oct 2.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An endangered recently born female Sumatran rhinoceros is seen next to her mother, Ratu, at Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary of Kambas National Park, Lampung, Indonesia, Sept 30.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top