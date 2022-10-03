Today in Pictures, Oct 3, 2022

Singapore Grand Prix action at the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore, participants form a human tower called "castell" in Tarragona, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Competing race cars lined up at the starting grid before the flag off at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on October 2, 2022. ST PHOTO : CHONG JUN LIANG
Max Verstappen of Red Bull during Practice 3 of Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore. ST PHOTO : FELINE LIM
People walking on a muddy Padang field during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on Oct 02, 2022.

 ST PHOTO : LIM YAOHUI
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain on October 2, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Victor, nicknamed the Old Mazay, performs his music box playing the theme from the Japanese anime movie "The Castle in the Sky" by Hayao Miyazaki in front of the Shevchenko Theatre in Kharkiv on October 1, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Kyiv City Ballet in excerpts from Vladyslav DobshynskyiÕs ÒThoughts,Ó at the New York City Center. The work was featured in Fall for Dance, New York City CenterÕs affordable festival of mixed bills. PHOTO : NYT
People take part in a procession during the annual vegetarian festival, observed by Taoist devotees from the Thai-Chinese community in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, in Takua Pa in the Phang Nga province, Thailand October 1, 2022. PHOT : REUTERS
Belgium's Michael Vanthourenhout competes in the men's elite race of the 'Berencross Meulebeke' cyclocross cycling event, race 3/8 in the 'Exact Cross' competition, in Meulebeke, on October 1, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Hindu devotees take part during celebrations for the Shikali Jatra festival at Khokana village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on October 1, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Football enthusiasts light candles as they pay condolences to the victims of the soccer match riot and stampede, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 October 2022. Indonesia's National Police Chief General Listyo Sigid Prabowo announced that at least 125 people, including police officers, were killed after Indonesian soccer fans entered the pitch causing panic and stampede, after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on 01 October. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

