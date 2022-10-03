Today in Pictures, Oct 3, 2022

Football enthusiasts light candles as they pay condolences to the victims of the soccer match riot and stampede, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 October 2022. Indonesia's National Police Chief General Listyo Sigid Prabowo announced that at least 125 people, including police officers, were killed after Indonesian soccer fans entered the pitch causing panic and stampede, after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on 01 October.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE