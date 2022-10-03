Today in Pictures, Oct 3, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 3, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix action at the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore, participants form a human tower called "castell" in Tarragona, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wHZF
Competing race cars lined up at the starting grid before the flag off at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on October 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO : CHONG JUN LIANG
Max Verstappen of Red Bull during Practice 3 of Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore.
ST PHOTO : FELINE LIM
People walking on a muddy Padang field during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on Oct 02, 2022.
ST PHOTO : LIM YAOHUI
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain on October 2, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Victor, nicknamed the Old Mazay, performs his music box playing the theme from the Japanese anime movie "The Castle in the Sky" by Hayao Miyazaki in front of the Shevchenko Theatre in Kharkiv on October 1, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Kyiv City Ballet in excerpts from Vladyslav DobshynskyiÕs ÒThoughts,Ó at the New York City Center. The work was featured in Fall for Dance, New York City CenterÕs affordable festival of mixed bills.
PHOTO : NYT
People take part in a procession during the annual vegetarian festival, observed by Taoist devotees from the Thai-Chinese community in the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, in Takua Pa in the Phang Nga province, Thailand October 1, 2022.
PHOT : REUTERS
Belgium's Michael Vanthourenhout competes in the men's elite race of the 'Berencross Meulebeke' cyclocross cycling event, race 3/8 in the 'Exact Cross' competition, in Meulebeke, on October 1, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Hindu devotees take part during celebrations for the Shikali Jatra festival at Khokana village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on October 1, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Football enthusiasts light candles as they pay condolences to the victims of the soccer match riot and stampede, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 October 2022. Indonesia's National Police Chief General Listyo Sigid Prabowo announced that at least 125 people, including police officers, were killed after Indonesian soccer fans entered the pitch causing panic and stampede, after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on 01 October.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top