A member of the Samaritan sect puts some finishing touches at a ceiling decoration made of etrog and lulav fruits, used as a symbol by the Samaritans on the occasion of 'Sukkot', or 'Feast of Tabernacles', at their most sacred site at Mount Gerizim, in the northern West Bank City of Nablus, October 28, 2020.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE