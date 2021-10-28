Today in Pictures, Oct 28, 2021

Monsoon rains hit Phnom Penh, Cambodia, another migrant caravan heads to the US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
People sit on a raft as they make their way through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on October 28, 2021, following heavy monsoon rains. PHOTO: AFP
Migrants heading in a caravan to the US, walk towards Mexico City to request asylum and refugee status in Huixtla, Chiapas State, Mexico, on October 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Business has been poor at Makansutra Gluttons Bay, seen here in a photo taken on October 27, 2021. Only 6 out of 12 stalls are operating currently. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
A family offer prayers next to Qargha Reservoir on the outskirts of Kabul on October 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The Colosseum in Rome, Italy, on Oct 27, 2021. After completion in the year 80, the Colosseum became the greatest Roman amphitheatre, measuring 188 meters in length, 156 meters in width and 57 meters in height. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A photo released on October 28, 2021, shows women working to cultivate fronds of seaweed on a bamboo raft in the waters off the coast of Rameswaram in India's Tamil Nadu state, September 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A photograph taken on October 27, 2021, in central Brussels, shows the Manneken Pis dressed-up with a costume paying a tribute to the upcoming Cop26 in Glasgow.PHOTO: AFP
Dogs dressed in costume mingle during Sen. Thom Tillis's (R-NC) annual Halloween dog parade in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, October 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A couple walk at the Germia National Park with autumnal colors in Pristina, Kosovo, October 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Carrousel made of pumpkins is illuminated during "The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze" at Van Cortlandt Manor on October 27, 2021 in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, ahead of Halloween. PHOTO: AFP
