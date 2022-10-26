Today in Pictures, Oct 26, 2022

A partial solar eclipse in Moscow, sunset in Japan and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
5 min ago
Smoke rises from chimney of a gas boiler house during partial solar eclipse in Moscow, 25 October 2022. From Moscow the sun will appear about 70 percent eclipsed as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring the sun from view. EPA
A disabled child is buried up to his neck in sand during the partial solar eclipse in belief its rays can heal, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 October 202. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this eclipse – the first of the decade – the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire. EPA
Turtle 'Jorge' (Caretta Caretta sea turtle) swims in a tank at the former Aquarium of Mendoza, Argentina, on October 25, 2022, where it has lived for the last 40 years. - The turtle was rescued by fishermen in early 1984 on a beach near Bahía Blanca in Buenos Aires. AFP
Snow blankets a section of forest burned by a wildfire at the base of Mount Adams in Washington state on March 5, 2022. The melting of the snowpack in the high Cascades has long been a predictable source of sustenance in the Pacific Northwest. But the old patterns are changing. The New York Times
Mount Fuji (back L), Japan's highest mountain, is seen behind the residential buildings of Kawasaki, from Tamagawa Green Zone Baseball Field in Tokyo on October 26, 2022. AFP
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones across the border with Israel east of Gaza City on October 25, 2022 during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration along the border. AFP
Supporters burn flares during the UEFA Champions League Group H second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Maccabi Haifa FC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on October 25, 2022. AFP
Imaging of a methane plume at least 3 miles (4.8 km) long rising from a major landfill, where methane is a byproduct of decomposition, south of Tehran, Iran, captured by NASA's orbital imaging spectrometer, is overlaid on a satellite photo in this handout image released October 25, 2022. REUTERS

