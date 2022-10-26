Today in Pictures, Oct 26, 2022

A disabled child is buried up to his neck in sand during the partial solar eclipse in belief its rays can heal, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 October 202. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this eclipse – the first of the decade – the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire.

EPA