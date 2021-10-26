Today in Pictures, Oct 26, 2021

Singapore Zoo welcomes its first Grevy's zebra foal, outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Beijing, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

An endangered Grevy's zebra foal is seen at the Singapore Zoo on October 26, 2021. The Singapore Zoo welcomed its first Grevy's zebra foal on Sept 30. Born to a pair of six-year-old zebras, father Desta and mother Kolle, Izara, as the foal has been named, is the latest addition to a pack of five Grevy's zebras - the largest and most endangered zebra species.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
An epidemic prevention and control staff wearing a protective suit pushes a cart to deliver daily necessities to a residential neighbourhood which is under lockdown due to new Covid-19 coronavirus cases at the Hongfuyuan residential community in Changping district of Beijing, China, October 25, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children play in flood waters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on October 26, 2021, following heavy monsoon rains.PHOTO: AFP
A photo taken on October 25, 2021, shows people sitting in a bar on the Thai island of Phuket, as tourists take advantage of the "Phuket Sandbox" programme for visitors fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP
Japan's Princess Mako and her husband Kei Komuro attend a news conference to announce their wedding at Grand Arc Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, October 26, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A runner wearing a shark costume competes in the annual Hong Kong Marathon in Hong Kong on October 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Police officers remove a supporter of the climate protest group 'Extinction Rebellion' for blocking traffic near Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, October 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cleanup crews and local residents help remove a fallen tree on a roadway in the aftermath of a large storm that hit the Bay Area over the weekend in Oakland, California, USA, October 25, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Allison Hessemer, a preschool teacher, speaks with children as he visits East End Elementary School in North Plainfield, New Jersey, U.S., October 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture taken on October 25, 2021 shows a fragment of the Mayan stela number 9 from the Piedras Negras archaeological site in Guatemala displayed prior to the handover ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. PHOTO: AFP
