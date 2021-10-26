Today in Pictures, Oct 26, 2021

An endangered Grevy's zebra foal is seen at the Singapore Zoo on October 26, 2021. The Singapore Zoo welcomed its first Grevy's zebra foal on Sept 30. Born to a pair of six-year-old zebras, father Desta and mother Kolle, Izara, as the foal has been named, is the latest addition to a pack of five Grevy's zebras - the largest and most endangered zebra species.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN