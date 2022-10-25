Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2022

A small village is seen at the Uyuni salt flat in Uyuni, Bolivia, on October 16, 2022. - The turquoise glimmer of open-air pools meets the dazzling white of a seemingly endless salt desert where hope and disillusionment collide in Latin America's "lithium triangle." A key component of batteries used in electric cars, demand has exploded for the "white gold" found in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile in quantities larger than anywhere else in the world.

AFP