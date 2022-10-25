The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2022
First day of Covid-19 jabs for kids between six months and four years in Singapore, Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya, India and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/wVVk
Nine-month-old Dayton Su getting a thumbs up from his aunt Chloe Kong, 35-year-old financial consultant, after receiving the Moderna/Spikevax vaccination at One Punggol’s vaccination centre on Oct 25, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
People taking photographs with a peacock sculpture along Serangoon Road as part of Deepavali celebrations in Little India on Oct 23, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on October 23, 2022.
AFP
A picture taken on October 24, 2022 shows chocolate sculpture of La’eeb as the Official Mascot for this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in a cafe of the Ocean liner MSC World Europa, equipped with a liquified natural gas (LNG) propulsion system, during its delivery ceremony at Saint-Nazaire's harbour, western France.
AFP
An aerial view shows flooded fields and houses after heavy rains in Kalapara on October 25, 2022. - At least nine people have died after a cyclone slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of around a million people from their homes, officials said.
AFP
A small village is seen at the Uyuni salt flat in Uyuni, Bolivia, on October 16, 2022. - The turquoise glimmer of open-air pools meets the dazzling white of a seemingly endless salt desert where hope and disillusionment collide in Latin America's "lithium triangle." A key component of batteries used in electric cars, demand has exploded for the "white gold" found in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile in quantities larger than anywhere else in the world.
AFP
The plane of Korean Air flight KE631 lies with its belly on the runway at the airport in Cebu City, central Philippines on October 24, 2022, after it overshot the runway late October 23 while landing in bad weather. - A Korean Air plane slid off the runway in central Philippines, causing slight injuries and shutting down the country's second busiest airport, authorities said on October 24.
AFP
Contestants compete during the Pumpkin Regatta, an annual pumpkin boat relay race, in the Belgian town of Kasterlee, Belgium October 23, 2022.
REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
