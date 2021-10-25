Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2021

A person wears a costume at a cafeteria during the MCM Comic Con event at ExCeL in London, Britain, devotees crossing the fire pit wearing a mask during annual Firewalking festival, a significant religious event for Hindus in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A person wears a costume at a cafeteria during the MCM Comic Con event at ExCeL in London, Britain, October 24, 2021.REUTERS
Devotees crossing the fire pit wearing a mask during the annual Firewalking festival is a significant religious event for Hindus in Singapore. It is 3-month long festival with several pre-event day ceremonies that culminate to the Firewalking Day on 24 October 2021. It takes place at Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple, the Sri Mariamman Temple at South Bridge Road.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Girls cuddle each other as they walk near a Taliban fighter at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan October 24, 2021.REUTERS
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, Kitakyushu, Japan on October 24, 2021. Japan's Mai Murakami in action during the women's balance beam final.REUTERS
Hindu married women offer prayers during celebrations of the Karva Chauth festival, in which married women fast the whole day and offer prayers to the moon for the welfare, prosperity, and longevity of their husbands in Allahabad on October 24, 2021.AFP
Alpine Skiing - Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria on October 23, 2021. Slovakia's Petra Vlhova in action during her second run.REUTERS
An aerial view of a forest with autumn foliage near Koege, Denmark October 22, 2021. REUTERS
ZZ, a Maltipoo, enjoys a treat dressed as a space tourist at the 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021.REUTERS
Cars drive on a road that leads from the Israeli town of Mitzpe Ramon into the Ramon crater in the Negev desert, southern Israel October 22, 2021. REUTERS
A view of the sculpture 'Together' by Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, son of late actor Anthony Quinn, is seen in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirt of Cairo, Egypt, October 23, 2021. REUTERS