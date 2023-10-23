The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Oct 23, 2023
A boy swaying on a swing in Kathmandu, Nepal, a reservoir plug hole is seen in Castleton, Britain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
https://str.sg/iGi8
A boy swaying on a swing traditionally called the 'Dashain Ping' during the Nepali Hindu festival 'Dashain' in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal on Oct 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A plug hole is seen in the Ladybower Reservoir, an artificial reservoir, after heavy rain from Storm Babet, Castleton, Britain on Oct 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sunken boats in the harbour of Rodvig, Denmark following the storm which hit parts of Denmark on Oct 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
French skyscraper climber Alain Robert, known as the French Spiderman, climbing the 220-meter high tower Hekla in Puteaux, west of Paris on Oct 22, 2023, to call for peace in the Middle East, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.
PHOTO: AFP
Sergio Garcia of Spain crashing during the Moto2 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia on Oct 22, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watching a flock of sheep at Cibeles square during the annual parade on the streets of Madrid, as shepherds demand to exercise their right to use traditional migration routes for their livestock in Madrid, Spain Oct 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke rising after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on Oct 22, 2023. More than 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Seats are filled with 1,200 pictures and names of Israeli victims killed by Hamas militants during the attacks on Oct 7, in the Smolarz Auditorium of the Tel Aviv University, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct 22, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mexico's Arantxa Chavez competing during the women's 1m platform springboard diving event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile
on October 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Independent Athletes Team's Christopher Gossmann in action during the men's 100m butterfly heat at the Pan-Am Games- Santiago 2023 in Centro Acuatico, Santiago, Chile on Oct 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
