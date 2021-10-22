Today in Pictures, Oct 22, 2021

Attendees during the grand opening of the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York, U.S., fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye ferris wheel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.