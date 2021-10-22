Today in Pictures, Oct 22, 2021

Attendees during the grand opening of the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York, U.S., fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye ferris wheel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
31 min ago
Attendees during the grand opening of the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York, U.S., on October 21, 2021. The attraction takes visitors to the 93rd floor, high above iconic skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building, and features an immersive art installation called "Air," created by artist Kenzo Digital.BLOOMBERG
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye ferris wheel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 21, 2021.REUTERS
Letizia Paternoster of Italy (center blue helmet) and fellow competitors in action in the Women's Elimination Race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, October 21, 2021.EPA
Four fighter aircrafts of the Spanish Air Force are seen in-flight during the Ocean Sky 2021 Military Exercise for advanced air-to-air training in the southern airspace of the Canary Islands, Spain, October 21, 2021.REUTERS
A pigeon flies past the "Civic Fame" statue atop the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S. October 21, 2021.REUTERS
Flocks of starlings put on a display as they gather for murmuration at sunset in Catterick, Britain, Britain October 21, 2021.REUTERS
A person wearing a "Squid Game" costume holds a dog wearing pigtails at a Halloween costume contest for dogs, in Lima, Peru October 21, 2021.REUTERS
'Dance Together', an artwork by UK artist Lucid Creates, is displayed during a press preview of the 'River of Light Trail' festival of light created by international artists, on Liverpool's waterfront on October 21, 2021, which will be on display for 17 nights starting Friday October 22. The 2km outdoor walking River of Light Trail has the theme of 'Rhythm of the Light' with each of the artworks being inspired by the relationship between the city, music and light.AFP
Visitor tour the exhibition 'On the trail of the Sioux' at the Musee des Confluences in Lyon on october 20, 2021. The exhibition 'On the trail of the Sioux', which opens on October 22, 2021, looks back at the origins of the representation of American Indians in Europe and in France.AFP
This photograph taken on October 20, 2021, shows a full moon rising over Skopje, North Macedonia.AFP