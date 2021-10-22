Today in Pictures, Oct 22, 2021

'Dance Together', an artwork by UK artist Lucid Creates, is displayed during a press preview of the 'River of Light Trail' festival of light created by international artists, on Liverpool's waterfront on October 21, 2021, which will be on display for 17 nights starting Friday October 22. The 2km outdoor walking River of Light Trail has the theme of 'Rhythm of the Light' with each of the artworks being inspired by the relationship between the city, music and light.

AFP