One of the two tents for the two-day, one-night “glamping” experience at the Malay Heritage Centre – between Dec 15 and 24 – is equipped with two queen-sized beds and a hammock, while another tent provides a space to watch movies with a projector screen, speaker and beanbag seats is seen in a photo taken on Oct 21, 2020. Both tents have a portable air-conditioner and fan.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG