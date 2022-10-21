Today in Pictures, Oct 21, 2022

World’s largest software lesson to break a Guinness World Record in Medellin, Colombia,  Baker Lake surrounded by Fall colors in Quebec, Canada. and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Colombian students take part in the world's largest software lesson to break a Guinness World Record in Medellin, Colombia, on October 19, 2022. - The class lasted 45 minutes and 3,119 students from diferents educational institutes participated, breaking the highest record of 1,000 students according to Guinness Book of Records officials. AFP
Baker Lake is surrounded by Fall colors on October 8, 2022 near East Bolton, Quebec, Canada. AFP
People passing by watch villagers casting their nets to catch fish in a lake overflowing under a bridge on the outskirts of Bangalore on October 19, 2022. AFP
A security guard peers down while standing beside a giant blue rooster sculpture by Katharina Fritsch at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2022. REUTERS
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, as her husband Hugh O'Leary stands nearby, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS
Firefighters dressed as animated characters take part in a fire safety awareness campaign on safe usage of firecrackers ahead of the Hindu festival Diwali, at a school, in Chennai, India, 20 October 2022. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return to his kingdom Ayodhya after completing a 14-year exile. Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October. EPA
This aerial photo taken on October 19, 2022 shows a worker producing soy sauce in Rugao in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP

