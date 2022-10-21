Today in Pictures, Oct 21, 2022

Firefighters dressed as animated characters take part in a fire safety awareness campaign on safe usage of firecrackers ahead of the Hindu festival Diwali, at a school, in Chennai, India, 20 October 2022. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return to his kingdom Ayodhya after completing a 14-year exile. Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October.

EPA