Today in Pictures, Oct 21, 2021

A woman sits on a rock as the full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, rises at l-Ahrax Point on Marfa Ridge, outside the village of Mellieha, Malta, a F-18 Hornet jet of the Swiss Air Force performs during the annual airshow of the Swiss Army in the Axalp area near Meiringen, Canton of Berne, Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
