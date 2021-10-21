Today in Pictures, Oct 21, 2021

A woman sits on a rock as the full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, rises at l-Ahrax Point on Marfa Ridge, outside the village of Mellieha, Malta, a F-18 Hornet jet of the Swiss Air Force performs during the annual airshow of the Swiss Army in the Axalp area near Meiringen, Canton of Berne, Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A woman sits on a rock as the full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, rises at l-Ahrax Point on Marfa Ridge, outside the village of Mellieha, Malta October 20, 2021.REUTERS
A F-18 Hornet jet of the Swiss Air Force performs during the annual airshow of the Swiss Army in the Axalp area near Meiringen, Canton of Berne, Switzerland on October 21, 2021. EPA
Devotees visit Shwedagon Pagoda during the Thadingyut festival, which is held on the full moon day of the Burmese lunar month of Thadingyut, in Yangon on October 20, 2021.AFP
Workers avoid the rain during a launch ceremony for the Lynk & Co 09 Captain SUV in Shanghai, China October 20, 2021.REUTERS
Two people look at lava spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano from a house nearby as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain, October 20, 2021. REUTERS
UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France on October 20, 2021. Russia Cycling Federation in action during the Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying Heat 8.REUTERS
A general view of the city from the top of a hill on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan October 20, 2021.REUTERS
Visitors look at the skeleton of a gigantic Triceratops over 66 million years old, named "Big John", on display before its auction by Binoche et Giquello at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, October 20, 2021.REUTERS
Samaritan worshippers hold a Torah scroll during a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Sukkot, or Feast of Tabernacles, on top of Mount Gerizim, near the northern city of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 20, 2021. AFP
A man cycles past autumn-colored trees at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on October 20, 2021.AFP