Today in Pictures, Oct 20, 2021

A vendor sells paper fans on a street during Goddess Laxmi Puja festival during Goddess Laxmi Puja festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, a person looks at the sculpture ‘Water's Soul’ by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa on a pier facing Manhattan in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A vendor sells paper fans at a street during Goddess Laxmi Puja festival during Goddess Laxmi Puja festival in Kolkata, Eastern India on October 19, 2021. Lakshmi Puja is a Bengali festival that is celebrated in every household. Goddess Lakshmi, the
A vendor sells paper fans at a street during Goddess Laxmi Puja festival during Goddess Laxmi Puja festival in Kolkata, Eastern India on October 19, 2021. Lakshmi Puja is a Bengali festival that is celebrated in every household. Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, is worshipped just after Durga Puja. On a full moon night people worship her at their homes and pray for her blessings.EPA
A person looks at the sculpture ‘Water's Soul’ (L) by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa on a pier facing Manhattan in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA on October 19, 2021. The 80- foot/23.8 meter tall sculpture will be permanently located on the new and ne
A person looks at the sculpture ‘Water's Soul’ (L) by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa on a pier facing Manhattan in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA on October 19, 2021. The 80- foot/23.8 meter tall sculpture will be permanently located on the new and nearly completed Newport Pier and will open to the public on October 21, 2021. EPA
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who resigned from Congress due to a traumatic brain injury suffered during an assassination attempt, hugs Ruett Foster, who lost his 7-year-old son Evan due to gun violence, following a press conference unveiling an
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who resigned from Congress due to a traumatic brain injury suffered during an assassination attempt, hugs Ruett Foster, who lost his 7-year-old son Evan due to gun violence, following a press conference unveiling an installation of flowers honoring the 3,200 California residents killed last year due to gun violence on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The installation located in Exposition Park is open to the public through October 22.AFP
Several varieties of pumpkins shown in the Thorsbjerggaard pumpkin farm in Skaelskoer, Denmark on October 19, 2021. Thorsbjerggaard has been cultivating pumpkins for about 15 years. In total, the farm produces approximately 1 million pumpkins sold fo
Several varieties of pumpkins shown in the Thorsbjerggaard pumpkin farm in Skaelskoer, Denmark on October 19, 2021. Thorsbjerggaard has been cultivating pumpkins for about 15 years. In total, the farm produces approximately 1 million pumpkins sold for decorative and edible purposes. The farm delivers to supermarkets all over Denmark. Thorsbjerggaard has also delivered 5000 pumpkins to the new pumpkin festival in Skaelskoer.EPA
A man watches the sunset from St. Stephen's Green bandstand in Dublin, Ireland, October 19, 2021.
A man watches the sunset from St. Stephen's Green bandstand in Dublin, Ireland, October 19, 2021.Reuters
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows as seen from Tajuya on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, October 19, 2021.
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows as seen from Tajuya on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, October 19, 2021.Reuters
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the ads of women have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2021.
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the ads of women have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2021.Reuters
Starting pitcher Walker Buehler, number 21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the 2nd inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Starting pitcher Walker Buehler, number 21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the 2nd inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.AFP
Faithful walk in a procession with the Virgen del Pino (The Pine Virgin) around its chapel to pray for the Cumbre Vieja volcano to stop as it continues to erupt in the background at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, October 19, 2021.
Faithful walk in a procession with the Virgen del Pino (The Pine Virgin) around its chapel to pray for the Cumbre Vieja volcano to stop as it continues to erupt in the background at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, October 19, 2021.Reuters
A visitor walks near the Washington Monument at sunrise as U.S. flags are lowered to half-staff in observance of the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, along the National Mall in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021.
A visitor walks near the Washington Monument at sunrise as U.S. flags are lowered to half-staff in observance of the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, along the National Mall in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021.Reuters