Today in Pictures, Oct 20, 2021

Several varieties of pumpkins shown in the Thorsbjerggaard pumpkin farm in Skaelskoer, Denmark on October 19, 2021. Thorsbjerggaard has been cultivating pumpkins for about 15 years. In total, the farm produces approximately 1 million pumpkins sold for decorative and edible purposes. The farm delivers to supermarkets all over Denmark. Thorsbjerggaard has also delivered 5000 pumpkins to the new pumpkin festival in Skaelskoer.

EPA