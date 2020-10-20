Today in Pictures, Oct 20, 2020

Protest in Boston, U.S., floods hit the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Demonstrators remove a counter-demonstrator during a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump sponsored by Super Happy Fun America, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 18, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Counter protesters and police clash outside of a gathering of the far right group 'Super Fun Happy America' as they hold a protest in Copley Square in Boston, Massachusetts on October 18, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Garment workers gather clothes from a flooded factory on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, October 19, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A dog is carried in a bubble packpack carrier during an anti-government rally by pro-democracy protesters at Kaset intersection in Bangkok on October 19, 2020, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning gatherings.PHOTO: AFP
A man pulled from Marina Reservoir near the Promontory on Monday morning, October 19, 2020, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Larry the cat yawns outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 19, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian worker checks the growth of the stalks at a sugar cane farm in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, on October 19, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
A colourful autumn leave is seen in Thiel Park in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A ride on a special museum train 'Antracyt' crossing the viaduct in Nowa Ruda, Poland, 18, October 2020. The train goes from Jaworzyna Slaska to Klodzko. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
NHRA funny car driver Alexis DeJoria suffers an engine fire after winning her first round matchup during the Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex on Oct 18, 2020; Ennis, Texas, USA. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS