Today in Pictures, Oct 2, 2023

China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani in action during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Egyptian actress Mona Zaki during the Paris Fashion Week, in France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani in action during the 19th Asian Games Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 1. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Egyptian actress Mona Zaki (left) presenting a creation during the Spring/Summer 2024 Womenswear collection for L'Oréal Paris during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Oct 1. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chelsea's Niamh Charles (left) in action with Tottenham Hostspur's Eveliina Summanen (centre) and Grace Clinton during the Women's Super League , Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur match at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, on Oct 1. PHOTO: REUTERS
Villagers collecting belongings following a storm surge brought by an approaching typhoon that destroyed their homes, at a coastal village in Manila, Philippines, Oct 2. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
China's Zheng Ninali in action during the 2022 Asian Games Women's Heptathlon Long Jump at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 1. PHOTO: REUTERS
Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh are seen in the centre of the town of Goris on Oct 1, before being evacuated from various Armenian cities. PHOTO: AFP
Aprilia Racing rider Maverick Vinales of Spain slipping out the track right after the start of the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi prefecture, on Oct 1. PHOTO: AFP
Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina competing during the 2022 Asian Games Women's Heptathlon Long Jump in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 1. PHOTO: AFP
Singer Chris Martin of rock band Coldplay performing at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, US, on Sept 30, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Singaporean sprinter Shanti Pereira (right) winning the 200m Heat 3 in 23.14s during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 1. Beside her is China's Huang Guifen, who was third, clocking 23.54s. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

