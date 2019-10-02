Today in Pictures, Oct 2, 2019

A woman with traditional cooling face powder looks on as she sells fruits and vegetables on a wooden boat on Martapura river in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia; a girl walks during sunset along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A woman with traditional cooling face powder looks on as she sell fruits and vegetables on a wooden boat on Martapura river in Lok Baintan village near Banjarmasin, in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia on Sept 29, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on Oct 1, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A competitor at the Men's Pole Vault Final during the World Athletics Championships in Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Oct 1, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A portrait of China's President Xi Jinping lies covered with debris on the ground after a march by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A girl walks during sunset along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan on Oct 1, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
People on the street take photos with their phones as fireworks explode in the sky during an evening gala marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing on Oct 1, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A surfer flips into the water as he crashes over the top of a wave in the ocean at Omaezaki, Japan on Oct 1, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Models present creations by Chanel during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris on Oct 1, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A gallery assistant walks in front of the "All Fingers Must Point Down" work by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at the Lisson Gallery, in London, Britain, on Oct 1, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
An aerial view taken with a drone of the "Dolmen of Guadalperal", the so-called Spanish Stonehenge, which is located between land and the Valdecanas reservoir, in Caceres, western Spain, on Sept 30, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
