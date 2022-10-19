Today in Pictures, Oct 19, 2022

Media hotel for journalists covering the Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing,  ‘She Mobile Electric Toilet’ exclusive for women in India and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
A woman poses for pictures at a digital media demonstration zone inside a media hotel for journalists covering the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 19, 2022. REUTERS
A woman comes out of a government bus transformed into 'She Mobile Electric Toilet' exclusive for women, parked along a roadside in Hyderabad on October 19, 2022. AFP
A girl looks at a panda that arrived on a special flight from China at Al Khor Park Panda House, Al Khor, Qatar on October 19, 2022
 REUTERS
Egrets perch on sand treatment and grease removal pools at the Gabal el-Asfar water treatment plant at al-Khanka in Qalyubia governorate, about 35 kilometres northeast of Egypt's capital on October 18, 2022. AFP
Coffins are visible following the collapsed coven on the hillside of Poggioreale cemetery in Naples, Italy, 17 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022). A structural collapse at a Naples cemetery believed to have been caused by recent rains has exposed many bodies, ansa reports. The city council ordered the Poggioreale Monumental Cemetery to be closed as a precaution Tuesday with many coffins perched precariously over the void.
Fire brigade examined the scene and agreed that the entire site should be closed down. EPA
Aerial view showing Colombian matador Ricardo Rivera during his training session at Hacienda Pueblito Español in Mosquera , Cundinamarca department, Colombia, on October 11, 2022. - A national mobilisation for animal rights and against bullfighting and cockfighting will take place in Colombia on October 18, 2022. AFP
A boy walks amid a sandstorm at the Sahlah al-Banat camp for displaced people in the countryside of Raqa in northern Syria on October 17, 2022. AFP
A herd of Nubian ibex (Capra nubiana) climbs a hill along the Dead Sea shore in Israel's Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on October 16, 2022. AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top