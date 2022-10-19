Today in Pictures, Oct 19, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 19, 2022
Media hotel for journalists covering the Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing, ‘She Mobile Electric Toilet’ exclusive for women in India and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wVW2
A woman poses for pictures at a digital media demonstration zone inside a media hotel for journalists covering the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 19, 2022.
REUTERS
A woman comes out of a government bus transformed into 'She Mobile Electric Toilet' exclusive for women, parked along a roadside in Hyderabad on October 19, 2022.
AFP
A girl looks at a panda that arrived on a special flight from China at Al Khor Park Panda House, Al Khor, Qatar on October 19, 2022
REUTERS
Egrets perch on sand treatment and grease removal pools at the Gabal el-Asfar water treatment plant at al-Khanka in Qalyubia governorate, about 35 kilometres northeast of Egypt's capital on October 18, 2022.
AFP
Coffins are visible following the collapsed coven on the hillside of Poggioreale cemetery in Naples, Italy, 17 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022). A structural collapse at a Naples cemetery believed to have been caused by recent rains has exposed many bodies, ansa reports. The city council ordered the Poggioreale Monumental Cemetery to be closed as a precaution Tuesday with many coffins perched precariously over the void.
Fire brigade examined the scene and agreed that the entire site should be closed down.
EPA
Aerial view showing Colombian matador Ricardo Rivera during his training session at Hacienda Pueblito Español in Mosquera , Cundinamarca department, Colombia, on October 11, 2022. - A national mobilisation for animal rights and against bullfighting and cockfighting will take place in Colombia on October 18, 2022.
AFP
A boy walks amid a sandstorm at the Sahlah al-Banat camp for displaced people in the countryside of Raqa in northern Syria on October 17, 2022.
AFP
A herd of Nubian ibex (Capra nubiana) climbs a hill along the Dead Sea shore in Israel's Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on October 16, 2022.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Back to the top