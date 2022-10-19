Today in Pictures, Oct 19, 2022

Coffins are visible following the collapsed coven on the hillside of Poggioreale cemetery in Naples, Italy, 17 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022). A structural collapse at a Naples cemetery believed to have been caused by recent rains has exposed many bodies, ansa reports. The city council ordered the Poggioreale Monumental Cemetery to be closed as a precaution Tuesday with many coffins perched precariously over the void.

Fire brigade examined the scene and agreed that the entire site should be closed down.

EPA