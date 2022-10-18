Today in Pictures, Oct 18, 2022

Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change, flooded coastal town of Hagonoy, Bulacan province in the Philippines and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
A worker uses a cranberry boom in a flooded bog to coral floating cranberries to a pump as they are harvested at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, on October 9, 2022. - Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change. Their crop, the cranberries, fruits which are part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, require just the right amounts of heat and cold to prosper, but with climate change bringing unpredictability they are having to use different techniques as they go to combat it. AFP
A vendor gives out change to a customer at a community store in the flooded coastal town of Hagonoy, Bulacan province, Philippines. REUTERS
Murals adorn rooftops in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 October 2022 (issued 17 October 2022). The murals painted by street artists in public spaces and on the roofs of houses and buildings at Iztapalapa, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, are part of the Iztapalapa Mural project that aims to beautify the area. The initiative, launched in 2018, now features thousands of murals on walls and rooftops of Iztapalapa and is considered the largest mural project in Latin America. EPA
Attendants serve tea for delegates before the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS
Wasan Ketsuwan, aka Mark Malaithong, a Thai street vendor dresses up as Spiderman sells garland flowers to motorist on a highway in Tha Yang district, Phetchaburi province, Thailand, 17 September 2019. A Thai street vendor and his elder brother created their outfits with the US superheroes and various comic costumes as Spiderman, Ironman, Batman, Santa Claus selling garlands flowers on a highway to attract motorists aimed to boost their sale and entertaining them during the long journey. In Thailand the garland flower is the symbol of luck and respect, Thai motorists hanging the garland flower on the rear-view mirror in their vehicles believe for good luck and safe journey. EPA
A vehicle drives through a parking lot near the painted parking spaces of seniors at Holliston High School, in Holliston, Massachusetts, USA, 15 October 2022. - EPA
The auditorium of the Liceu Teathre is decorated with colorfull ballons during the presentation of Brazilian artist Flavia Junqueira's installation in Barcelona, Spain, 11 October 2022. Junqueira's first exhibition in a foreign theatre gave the auditorium for a few hours a whole new look featuring eight hundred of colorfull ballons and turning it into a veritable temporary stage set. EPA
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. REUTERS

