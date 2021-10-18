Today in Pictures, Oct 18, 2021

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) on Oct 16, 2021, members of the GIETMA (Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group) of the UME monitor the evolution of a new lava flow, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma. There is no prospect of the volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands ending "in the short or medium term", experts said on Oct 13, 2021 after three-and-a-half weeks of activity.

PHOTO: AFP