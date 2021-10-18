Today in Pictures, Oct 18, 2021

An aerial flypast and naval display in Singapore, students return to schools in Sydney, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
30 min ago
The Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) member-nations — Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom — marked 50 years of the defence pact with a flypast and naval display off waters near Marina South on Oct 18, 2021.
The Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) member-nations — Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom — marked 50 years of the defence pact with a flypast and naval display off waters near Marina South on Oct 18, 2021.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Staff welcome students back to school after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, at Glebe Public School in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Oct 18, 2021. New South Wales school students in kindergarten, Years 1 and 12 have returned back to face to f
Staff welcome students back to school after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, at Glebe Public School in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Oct 18, 2021. New South Wales school students in kindergarten, Years 1 and 12 have returned back to face to face learning after the state reached its target of 80 per cent full vaccination for people aged over 16, clearing the way for a further easing of restrictions.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A crew member inspects a partially inflated hot air balloon in the 34th Brazilian hot-air balloon championships in Torres, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Oct 17, 2021.
A crew member inspects a partially inflated hot air balloon in the 34th Brazilian hot-air balloon championships in Torres, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Oct 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People celebrate the 'Peronist Loyalty Day' with a pro-government march in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 17, 2021.
People celebrate the 'Peronist Loyalty Day' with a pro-government march in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 17, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman wearing a mask walks past the window of a new acupuncture business that will soon open on Madison Avenue in New York City on Oct 17, 2021.
A woman wearing a mask walks past the window of a new acupuncture business that will soon open on Madison Avenue in New York City on Oct 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) on Oct 16, 2021, members of the GIETMA (Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group) of the UME monitor the evolution of a new lava flow, fo
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) on Oct 16, 2021, members of the GIETMA (Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group) of the UME monitor the evolution of a new lava flow, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma. There is no prospect of the volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands ending "in the short or medium term", experts said on Oct 13, 2021 after three-and-a-half weeks of activity. PHOTO: AFP
A man prays on the first day of autumn festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Oct 17, 2021.
A man prays on the first day of autumn festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Oct 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Obituaries are displayed at Rabin Square bearing the names of people who have died in the past year from unnatural causes, in Israel's coastal city Tel Aviv, on Oct 17, 2021.
Obituaries are displayed at Rabin Square bearing the names of people who have died in the past year from unnatural causes, in Israel's coastal city Tel Aviv, on Oct 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
In this aerial view, a worker lines up tubes of pomace-wood, known locally as 'birin', a flammable and eco-friendly product made from olive oil waste that can be used to heat houses during winter, at factory in the town of Armanaz, in the northwester
In this aerial view, a worker lines up tubes of pomace-wood, known locally as 'birin', a flammable and eco-friendly product made from olive oil waste that can be used to heat houses during winter, at factory in the town of Armanaz, in the northwestern part of Syria's Idlib province, on Oct 16, 2021. The waste that remains after the olives are pressed to make oil, is gathered, shaped in to pipes, cut and then sun dried. PHOTO: AFP
People visit a market place with floral decoration in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct 17, 2021 ahead of the celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi which is the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.
People visit a market place with floral decoration in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct 17, 2021 ahead of the celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi which is the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 