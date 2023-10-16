Today in Pictures, Oct 16, 2023

Newly-produced electric vehicles in China, a reflection of people waving Palestinian flags in South Africa, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Newly-produced electric vehicles parked at a distribution center of Changan Automobile in China's southwestern Chongqing, on Oct 15. PHOTO: AFP
A reflection of people gathering and waving Palestinian flags is seen through a booth during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lenasia, near Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct 15. PHOTO: AFP
The solar eclipse is seen using a solar filter as people gather to watch the eclipse at a museum in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Oct 14. PHOTO: REUTERS
People observing the partial solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct 14. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bus that plunged into the Higuito river, in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras
on Oct 15. Four Venezuelan migrants died and twenty others were injured in the accident. PHOTO: AFP
Catamarans from different nationalities taking part in the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz, southern Spain, Oct 15. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe in action with France's Gael Fickou during the quarter-final match at the Rugby World Cup 2023 held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on Oct 15. PHOTO: REUTERS
A model showcasing a design at the main fashion show during the Kibera Fashion Week in Kibera, Nairobi, on Oct 15. PHOTO: AFP
An Israeli soldier walking next to bullet holes, in the aftermath of a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, Oct 14. PHOTO: REUTERS
A participant running through a foam bath during the 'Colour My Run' charity fun run in Ta' Xbiex, Malta Oct 15. PHOTO: REUTERS

