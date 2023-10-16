The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 16, 2023
Newly-produced electric vehicles in China, a reflection of people waving Palestinian flags in South Africa, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ip78
Newly-produced electric vehicles parked at a distribution center of Changan Automobile in China's southwestern Chongqing, on Oct 15.
PHOTO: AFP
A reflection of people gathering and waving Palestinian flags is seen through a booth during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lenasia, near Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct 15.
PHOTO: AFP
The solar eclipse is seen using a solar filter as people gather to watch the eclipse at a museum in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Oct 14.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People observing the partial solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct 14.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bus that plunged into the Higuito river, in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras
on Oct 15. Four Venezuelan migrants died and twenty others were injured in the accident.
PHOTO: AFP
Catamarans from different nationalities taking part in the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz, southern Spain, Oct 15.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe in action with France's Gael Fickou during the quarter-final match at the Rugby World Cup 2023 held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on Oct 15.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model showcasing a design at the main fashion show during the Kibera Fashion Week in Kibera, Nairobi, on Oct 15.
PHOTO: AFP
An Israeli soldier walking next to bullet holes, in the aftermath of a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, Oct 14.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A participant running through a foam bath during the 'Colour My Run' charity fun run in Ta' Xbiex, Malta Oct 15.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top