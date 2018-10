Indian children stand near an effigy of the ten-headed demon God Ravan during preparations for the upcoming "Dussehra" festival, in Ajmer. "Dussehra", also known as "Vijayadashami", commemorates the victory of the Hindu god Rama over Ravana, an evil ruler who had abducted Rama's wife, Sita Devi. The burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil, bring the festivities to a close. PHOTO: AFP