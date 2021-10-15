Today in Pictures, Oct 15, 2021

Gunfire breaks out in Beirut, Lebanon, deadly fire kills dozens in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

An army soldier helps a schoolgirl get to her parents after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke from an overnight fire rises from a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung on October 14, 2021, killing at least 46 people and injuring dozens of others. PHOTO: AFP
Passengers push trolleys carrying their luggage as they prepare to board a bus to take them to mandatory hotel quarantine at the international airport in Sydney on October 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Climate activists of Extinction Rebellion protest at the party office of the CDA on the fourth day of action in the Week of Climate Rebellion in The Hague, Netherlands, 14 October 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A horse walks through a flooded street after the passage of hurricane Pamela, in the municipality of Rosamorada, Nayarit state, Mexico, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A photoh released on October 15, 2021, shows an injured turtle recovering in a tank after volunteers cleaned its wounds, at the Marine Fauna Rehabilitation Center, in Salango, Ecuador, October 11, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of the temporary exhibition of Belgian artist Francis Alys 'As Long as I'm Walking' at the Cantonal Museum of Fine Arts (MCBA), located at the Plateforme 10 museum, in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors cheer during the performance of the Russian techno DJ Nina Kraviz in the Ziggo Dome as part of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), in Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Guests interact with a 'wand duel' installation during a preview night of the new Harry Potter Forbidden Forest experience at Arley Hall and Gardens near Knutsford, Britain, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors watch the light installation 'Living Forest' during the Signal Festival in Prague, Czech Republic, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
