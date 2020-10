The scene outside Queenstown MRT station on Oct 14, 2020, as train commuters waited to board free bus services. There were no train services on parts of the North-South and East-West lines at about 7pm, and later on the Circle Line at 7.30pm, in what was one of the worst power-related disruptions on the train network in recent years.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE