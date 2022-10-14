Today in Pictures, Oct 14, 2022

An elephant keeper feeding a calf using a feeding bottle at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Samburu, Kenya, people viewing an installation during a light festival in Prague, Czech Republic, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
An elephant keeper gives enriched milk to a calf using a feeding bottle during a feeding routine early in the morning at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, Samburu, Kenya. Reteti Elephant Sanctuary has been overwhelmed with rescue operations and the influx of orphaned and abandoned calves due to the current drought in Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy where they operate. PHOTO : AFP
People stand under an installation during a light festival in Prague, Czech Republic on October 13, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
The auditorium of the Liceu Teathre is decorated with colorfull ballons during the presentation of Brazilian artist Flavia Junqueira's installation in Barcelona, Spain. Junqueira's first exhibition in a foreign theatre gave the auditorium for a few hours a whole new look featuring eight hundred of colorfull ballons and turning it into a veritable temporary stage set. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Union Berlin's German defender Robin Knoche shoots to score the 1-0 goal past Malmo FF's Malian goalkeeper Ismael Diawara during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match between 1 FC Union Berlin and Malmo FF in Berlin, Germany, on October 13, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Emergency workers patrol a flooded area as they evacuate residents in the Maribyrnong suburb of Melbourne on October 14, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
An Israeli soldier aims his rifle at an unarmed Palestinian man during clashes in which Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian residents and shops in the town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on October 13, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Relatives react after the funeral of Georgian volunteer Edisher Kvaratskhelia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside St. Volodymyr cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine October 13, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
This picture taken on October 12, 2022 shows a view of a mosaic floor dating to the Roman era being excavated in the city of al-Rastan in Syria's west-central province of Homs, after its discovery was announced by Syria's General Directorate of Antiquities. PHOTO : AFP
Aerial view of a hill on the dessert crossed by a section of the US - Mexico border wall near San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico. The wall between Mexico and the United States also disrupts wildlife: environmentalists from both countries are determined to rescue the natural habitat of different species, such as cats, bears or deer, whose territories are broken by the controversial structure. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Wampanoag perform a dance as they share their cultural dances with the public and call on them to take part with them at Indigenous People’s Day in Newton, Massachusetts. Tribes from around the Americas shared their cultures with the public in the form of prayers, dancing and speeches. The federal holiday to mark Columbus Day is also officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, following a proclamation by US President Joe Biden. PHOTO : AFP

