Today in Pictures, Oct 14, 2021

Singapore Airlines scraps planes, safe distancing officers out checking vaccination status of diners, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A Boeing 777-200 aircraft being dismantled on October 14, 2021. It is one of the three Singapore Airlines planes that have been retired and are in the process of being scrapped at Changi Exhibition Centre. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Safe distancing officers checking the vaccination status of diners at the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 market and food centre on October 14, 2021. Unvaccinated individuals will no longer be able to dine in, go to shopping malls, hawker centres and coffee shops, or visit attractions from Wednesday (Oct 13). However, unvaccinated children who are 12 years old or below can still do so. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
This aerial picture taken on October 13, 2021 shows two visitors walking among soy sauce containers at a pickle factory in Yunlin county, an agricultural zone in the central west of Taiwan. PHOTO: AFP
A man sits on his balcony amid a sea of balconies at an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia October 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A municipal worker cleans the Druzhba Narodov (Friendship of Nations) fountain at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) as part of the city's preparations for winter in Moscow on October 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A patient, suffering from dengue fever, lies under a mosquito net inside a dengue ward at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 12, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Storm clouds and lightning are seen in Sydney, Australia, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Military planes perform a flypast during the Defence Development Exhibition, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 12, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). PHOTO: KCNA VIA REUTERS
A visitor contemplates the sculpture 'Untitled',2021 by Portuguese artist Jose Pedro Croft during the Frieze Art Fair in Regents Park in London on October 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
