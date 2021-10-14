Today in Pictures, Oct 14, 2021

Safe distancing officers checking the vaccination status of diners at the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 market and food centre on October 14, 2021. Unvaccinated individuals will no longer be able to dine in, go to shopping malls, hawker centres and coffee shops, or visit attractions from Wednesday (Oct 13). However, unvaccinated children who are 12 years old or below can still do so.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG