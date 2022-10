British artist Damien Hirst burns an art piece during a photocall at the Newport Street Gallery in London, on October 11, 2022, as part of his exhibition "The Currency", a project for which the artist will set on fire the paintings after having sold them in digital form NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) . At the Newport Street Gallery huge panels are covered with 10,000 unique spot paintings on A4-sized paper. On the back of each are handwritten phrases based on lyrics of the 57-year-old artist's favourite songs and upstairs in the gallery, six fireplaces are ready to burn the works. The works date from 2016 when Hirst created paintings he thought could become a kind of currency. But it was two years later that the artist, whose works are among the most expensive on the market for contemporary creators, came up with the idea for the project in its current form.

AFP