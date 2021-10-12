Today in Pictures, Oct 12, 2021

Pupils from Primary 3 to 6 return to school, Malaysia resumes interstate and overseas travel, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Pupils from Primary 3 to 6 returned to school for in-person classes on October 11, 2021, after two weeks of home-based learning. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A policeman removes a barricade at a roadblock on the East Coast Expressway (Kuala Lumpur–Karak) after the end of a partial lockdown set by authorities restricting travel within each state and district to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bentong, Malaysia's Pahang state on October 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Customers wait in line at a city centre barber shop on the first day of many such businesses re-opening to vaccinated patrons, following months of lockdown orders that closed businesses to curb an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Sydney, Australia, October 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This photo taken on October 10, 2021 shows rescuers evacuating residents in a flooded area after heavy rainfalls in Jiexiu, in Jinzhong city, China's northern Shanxi province.PHOTO: AFP
A couple of astronauts from a team from Europe and Israel walk in spacesuits during a training mission for planet Mars at a site that simulates an off-site station at the Ramon Crater in Mitzpe Ramon in Israel's southern Negev desert on October 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
SIA planes that have been retired and are in the process of being scrapped, are seen at Changi Exhibition Centre on October 11, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A student from the Attarkiyah Islamic school receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Narathiwat Hospital in the southern province of Narathiwat on October 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A demonstrator from the Rio de Paz human rights activist group hangs white flags symbolizing the deaths of almost 600,000 Brazilian to the novel coronavirus, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 8, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Sheep with their shepherds return from grazing in mountains during autumn redyk in Obidza village, southern Poland, 10 October 2021. Redyk in the Tatra Mountains it is held each fall to move the flocks off the mountain to their winter grazing homes. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A gallery assistant poses by a sculpture entitled 'Couple Under An Umbrella' by Australian artist Ron Mueck displayed at Thaddaeus Ropac gallery in London, Britain, October 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Karl Hebert of Canada reacts after crossing the finish line during the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
