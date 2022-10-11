The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Oct 11, 2022
A Ural owl looks on at the Kuwait University College of Education in Kuwait City, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel speaks during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A Ural owl (Strix uralensis) looks on during a bird show at the Kuwait University College of Education in Kuwait City on October 10, 2022.
AFP
Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel speaks upon receiving the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nansen Refugee Award for protecting refugees at the height of the Syria crisis during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, October 10, 2022.
EPA-EFE
People attend a dance party and fireworks display to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang on October 10, 2022.
AFP
A woman prays while holding a container of water brought from Puerto Rico during an Indigenous Peoples' Day sunrise ceremony on Randall's Island in New York City on October 10, 2022. The federal holiday to mark Columbus Day is also officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, following a proclamation by US President Joe Biden.
AFP
Evangelical Christian pilgrims from Brazil attend a mass baptism ceremony in the waters of the Jordan River at Yardenit in northern Israel on October 10, 2022. According to the gospel Jesus Christ was baptized in the water of the Jordan River by John the Baptist. Evangelical pilgrims arrived in Israel during the Jewish holiday of Sukkoth or the Feast of Tabernacles to show their support of the Jewish state.
AFP
A woman injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, receives first aid on Monday, October 10, 2022. President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered a far-reaching series of missile strikes against cities across Ukraine on Monday morning, hitting the heart of Kyiv, the capital, and other areas far from the front line in the broadest aerial assault against civilians and critical infrastructure since the early days of Moscow's invasion.
The New York Times
Volunteer rescuers who were attacked by wasps while removing debris to recover the body of a person are attended by firefighters, as the search of missing persons who were swept away on Saturday by devastating floods following heavy rain continues, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela October 10, 2022.
REUTERS
A man carries an empty water tank through a flooded area after the impact of the tropical storm Julia, in Progreso, Honduras October 9, 2022.
REUTERS
This aerial photograph taken on October 10, 2022 shows farmers working in a cabbage field on the outskirts of Bangalore.
AFP
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022.
REUTERS
