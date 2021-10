It was a night of firsts for the jubilant Lion City Sailors, seen here tossing their Korean coach Kim Do-hoon, on October 10, 2021. The team beat Balestier Khalsa 4-1 to claim the Singapore Premier League title, the first local side to do so since Warriors FC won the S-League, as it was known then, in 2014.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI