Aerial view taken from an helicopter on October 10, 2018 shows the French navy ocean tug L'Abeille Flandre (L) and two cargo ships - the Tunisian freighter Ulysse (C) and the Cyprus-based vessel anchored CLS Virginia (R) - after they collided about 30 kilometres (20 miles) off the northern tip of the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on October 7, 2018. PHOTO: AFP