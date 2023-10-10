The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 10, 2023
Gaza pounded by Israeli airstrikes, floods after heavy rain in Myanmar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ip4P
Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on Oct 9.
PHOTO: AFP
Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza on Oct 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian points to the Ahmed Yassin mosque, which was levelled by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City early on Oct 9.
PHOTO: AFP
Police officers stand on a bulldozer during an anti-crime operation inside the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer advances towards an exchange of fire between police and drug dealers at the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct 9.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency setting up a GPS collar on a male Sumatran elephant, estimated to be 15 years old, on Oct 7. This is part of an operation to install such collars on wild Sumatran elephants to prevent human-elephant conflict at the protected forest in Pangkalan Lesung, Central East Sumatra, Indonesia.
PHOTO: AFP
A residents uses a buoy to move through a flooded house after heavy rains in the Bago township in Myanmar's Bago region on Oct 10.
PHOTO: AFP
A family stands in the balcony of their flooded house after heavy rains in the Bago township in Myanmar's Bago region on Oct 9.
PHOTO: AFP
A basket carrying relief supplies is transported on a makeshift zipline across the Teesta river to Dzongu village, which became inaccessible after flash floods washed away a bridge at Sangkalang, Sikkim, India, on Oct 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Women wear traditional dresses to perform at a Garba dance rehearsal, ahead of the Hindu festival Navratri in Ahmedabad, India, on Oct 9.
PHOTO: AFP
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson slides into home plate to score a run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers during game two of the American League Division Series at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct 8.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A flock of birds fly as people walk along Marina Beach at sunrise in Chennai, India, on Oct 10.
PHOTO: AFP
Delegates stand for a minute of silence following war between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas and a series of earthquakes in western Afghanistan, during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Oct 9.
PHOT: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top