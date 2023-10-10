Today in Pictures, Oct 10, 2023

Gaza pounded by Israeli airstrikes, floods after heavy rain in Myanmar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on Oct 9. PHOTO: AFP
Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza on Oct 9. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian points to the Ahmed Yassin mosque, which was levelled by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City early on Oct 9. PHOTO: AFP
Police officers stand on a bulldozer during an anti-crime operation inside the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct 9. PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer advances towards an exchange of fire between police and drug dealers at the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct 9. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency setting up a GPS collar on a male Sumatran elephant, estimated to be 15 years old, on Oct 7. This is part of an operation to install such collars on wild Sumatran elephants to prevent human-elephant conflict at the protected forest in Pangkalan Lesung, Central East Sumatra, Indonesia. PHOTO: AFP
A residents uses a buoy to move through a flooded house after heavy rains in the Bago township in Myanmar's Bago region on Oct 10. PHOTO: AFP
A family stands in the balcony of their flooded house after heavy rains in the Bago township in Myanmar's Bago region on Oct 9. PHOTO: AFP
A basket carrying relief supplies is transported on a makeshift zipline across the Teesta river to Dzongu village, which became inaccessible after flash floods washed away a bridge at Sangkalang, Sikkim, India, on Oct 9. PHOTO: REUTERS
Women wear traditional dresses to perform at a Garba dance rehearsal, ahead of the Hindu festival Navratri in Ahmedabad, India, on Oct 9. PHOTO: AFP
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson slides into home plate to score a run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers during game two of the American League Division Series at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
A flock of birds fly as people walk along Marina Beach at sunrise in Chennai, India, on Oct 10. PHOTO: AFP
Delegates stand for a minute of silence following war between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas and a series of earthquakes in western Afghanistan, during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Oct 9. PHOT: AFP

