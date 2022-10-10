Today in Pictures, Oct 10, 2022

A model displays a creation during the Lisbon Fashion Week, in Lisbon, Portugal, combines harvest sunflowers in a field in Ukraine, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
In this multi-exposure image a model displays a creation by fashion designer Dino Alves during Lisbon Fashion Week, in Lisbon, Portugal, October 09, 2022. The Lisbon Fashion Week 'ModaLisboa' runs from October 07 to 09. EPA-EFE
Combines harvest sunflowers in a field, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine October 8, 2022. REUTERS
A resident searches for his missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022. A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 22 people dead and more than 50 missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday. AFP
A youth walks on cracked and dried up soil at the Hawizeh marshes, which straddle Iraq's border with Iran, in the southeastern Maysan province on October 8, 2022. AFP
Brest's French midfielder Romain Del Castillo (foreground) fights for the ball with Lorient's French defender Vincent Le Goff during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and FC Lorient at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on October 9, 2022. AFP
Members of the clergy attend a mass led by Pope Francis to canonise two new Saints, Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, October 9, 2022. REUTERS
Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on October 9, 2022. AFP
General view during the Barcolana Sailing Regatta, the largest sailing regatta in the world in Trieste, Italy on October 9, 2022.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the start of the race during the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan on October 9, 2022.
 REUTERS
A general view shows the "East-West/West-East" sculpture by American artist Richard Serra during sunset in Qatar's Dukhan desert, west of the capital Doha, on October 9, 2022. AFP

