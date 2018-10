Dancers get ready on Sept 27, 2018 prior to the opening of the annual gala at the Opera Garnier in Paris. A relaxed atmosphere reigns behind the scenes of the Opéra Garnier a few minutes before the traditional parade of the Paris Opera Ballet at the Palais Garnier. This carefree moment contrasts with the iron discipline of this unique performance in the world of dance. Every year, it brings together the 154 ballet dancers and dozens of "little rats of the Opera" (students of the dance school) in a sumptuous performance, on the music of the "March" of the Trojans, an opera by Berlioz.

AFP