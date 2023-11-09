The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 9, 2023
Cambodians celebrate Independence Day, giant pandas moving back to China from US, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
5 min ago
Students carrying balloons during Independence Day celebrations in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on Nov 9, 2023, as Cambodia celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence from France.
PHOTO: AFP
People shielding themselves from rain in front of autumn foliage in London, Britain, Nov 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A youth from the Abu Hamad family in grief as he sits next to the shrouded bodies of his father and two brothers before being collected for burial from the al-Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov 9, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman holds a body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinians inspecting the debris at the Khaled Ibn Al-Walid mosque, after it was hit by Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis on Nov 8, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
PHOTO: AFP
A child being assisted as he disembarks from a rickshaw taxi in the flooded KM5 street following heavy rains in Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The newly built floating solar power plant that can generate 192 mega watts of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and Masdar from the UAE, at Cirata Reservoir, West Java, on Nov 9, 2023, shortly before being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo.
PHOTO: AFP
Giant panda Mei Xiang looking out at from her transport crate which was being loaded onto a "FedEx Panda Express" aircraft prior to departing for her return trip to China at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US, Nov 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple feeding seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, returning after a break in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on Nov 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
