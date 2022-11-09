Today in Pictures, Nov 9, 2022

Loy Krathong festival in the southern Thailand, Venezuela snags Guinness record with largest folkloric performance and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

This picture taken on November 8, 2022 shows a child preparing to release a floating lantern into a river during the Loy Krathong festival in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat. AFP
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, some 230 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on November 8, 2022. AFP
Hundreds of musicians take part in a recital to win the Guinness record for the largest folk music band, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 08 November 2022. With a recital by 400 musicians, Venezuela earned the record to the sound of gaita, a popular genre in the region. EPA
People vote at the Meadows Mall on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation.
AFP
Antony plays in the remains of a house as rising sea levels are destroying homes built on the shoreline and forcing villagers to relocate, in El Bosque, Mexico November 7, 2022.
REUTERS
Media set up for Democratic Senatorial candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman's Election Night Event during the midterm election at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022. AFP
Balloons are released at the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia's 69th Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh on November 9, 2022. AFP
A Ukrainian soldier of a artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut on November 8, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP

