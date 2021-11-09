Today in Pictures, Nov 9, 2021

US reopens borders, Chao Praya River floods low-lying areas in Bangkok, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Dorothea White from Stuttgart embraces her granddaughter upon her arrival on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, as the US reopens air and land borders to vaccinated travellers for the first time since the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed, at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia on November 8, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Performers engage with travellers as they queue to check into Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines flights at Heathrow Airport Terminal 3, following the lifting of restrictions on the entry of non-U.S. citizens to the United States imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, in London, Britain, November 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident sits next to his belongings placed in a boat outside his flooded home as water from the Chao Praya River floods low lying areas around Bang Phlat district in Bangkok on November 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Ms Marilyn Cacanindin, 39, has kept a meticulous log of her son Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi's experience with both Covid-19 and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) since late September. Here, she shows a photo of four-year-old Ali Zafir intubated in the intensive care unit of KK Women's and Children's Hospital, as seen in a photo taken on November 8, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Aerial view of cars lining-up to cross the border at San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on November 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
The illuminated front of the chamber of commerce (Schuetting) in Bremen, northern Germany, on November 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A giant baby balloon inflated by Climate Change activists is seen in the rain at Glasgow Green as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors and autumn leaves are seen at Ankoku temple in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, November 8, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. PHOTO: KYODO VIA REUTERS
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shelter from the rain while hailing a taxi in Seoul on November 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Migrating Great White pelicans gather at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel, November 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
