Today in Pictures, Nov 9, 2021

Ms Marilyn Cacanindin, 39, has kept a meticulous log of her son Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi's experience with both Covid-19 and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) since late September. Here, she shows a photo of four-year-old Ali Zafir intubated in the intensive care unit of KK Women's and Children's Hospital, as seen in a photo taken on November 8, 2021.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY