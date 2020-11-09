Today in Pictures, Nov 9, 2020

Shoppers at Causeway Point shopping mall; horticulture farmers work on seasonal flower plants to meet the high demand ahead of the Hindu religious festival Diwali in the East Midnapore district, some 90 km west of Kolkata, India and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
40 min ago
Shoppers at the Causeway Point shopping mall on November 7, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ GIN TAY
Horticulture farmers work on seasonal flower plants to meet the high demand ahead of the Hindu religious festival Diwali in the East Midnapore district, some 90 km west of Kolkata on November 8, 2020. Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP
Truffle hunter Carlo Marenda and his dog Buc walk through the Langhe Countryside as they search for white truffles in Roddi, near Alba, north-western Italy, on November 8, 2020. Despite new measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19, truffles hunters are allowed to search in the countryside in Italy. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP
Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
A professional skydiver carries a tourist as they fly over pyramid of Khufu or "Cheops" during the international event "Jump Like a Pharaoh", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Giza, Egypt, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh
General view during the Vendee Globe race in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France on November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, celebrate in front of the party headquarters on the evening of general elections day in Yangon, Myanmar, November 8, 2020. Myanmar holds its general election on November 8, 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO
Police use water cannons as demonstrators march to The Grand Palace to hand letters written to the king, as part of a rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Labourers carry sacks filled with sand from the Kangsabati River to be used in construction, in East Midnapore district around 90 kms west of Kolkata on November 8, 2020. Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP