Today in Pictures, Nov 8, 2023
Winter swimming enthusiasts taking photos after heavy snowfall in China, anti-monarchy group Republic demonstrating in London, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
14 min ago
Published
14 min ago
Winter swimming enthusiasts taking photos at Beiling Park after snowfall in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province on November 7.
PHOTO : AFP
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach past protesters holding "Not My King" placards, from the anti-monarchy group Republic as they demonstrate ahead of the State Opening of Parliament, opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on November 7.
PHOTO : AFP
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags as they march through Brooklyn Bridge during a rally in support of Palestinians in New York City on November 7. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
I this photo issued on November 7, Israeli shells strike the northern part of the Gaza Strip during sunset, marking one month since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Antwerp's French forward George Ilenikhena attempts an overhead kick next to FC Porto's Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between FC Porto and Antwerp FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on November 7.
PHOTO : AFP
People take part in a rally to call for the release of the 240 people (according to Israeli army) held hostages by the Hamas in Gaza, in Paris, on November . Thousands of civilians, both
PHOTO : AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's supporters burn flares as they gather at Piazza Duomo in Milan on November 7, prior the Champions League football match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium.
PHOTO ; AFP
Russian Communist party supporters hold flags during a rally to mark the 106th anniversary of the October 1917 Bolshevik Revolution (aka the October Revolution), in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on November 7.
PHOTO : AFP
Britain’s Prince William on the TreeTop Walk at Windsor Nature Park with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on November 8, 2023.
PHOTO : MARK CHEONG/ THE STRAITS TIMES
