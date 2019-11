A girl gestures near "Skyscraper", the Bruges Whale, on Nov 7, 2019 in front of the ArtScience Museum, Singapore. The sculpture of a breaching whale implores observers to consider whether humans have collectively breached the limit of plastic put into the environment each day. The 11-metre whale was made using 5 tonnes of plastic, all sourced from the Pacific Ocean. It uses plastic waste, ranging from hangers and kitchen bowls to toilet seats and car bumpers, collected from beaches in Hawaii. It is on display till next month.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN