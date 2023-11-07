Today in Pictures, Nov 7, 2023

French “Spiderman” climbing a skyscraper in France, a person watching an aurora in Russia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
8 min ago
French skyscraper climber Alain Robert climbing the TotalEnergies skyscraper to call for "Peace in the Middle East" in Puteaux near Paris, France, Nov 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person standing on a car while looking at an aurora, caused by a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, that illuminate the skies in the southwestern Siberian Omsk region, Russia, Nov 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Samir Ayoub, uncle of three Lebanese girls killed along with their grandmother, by what he says was an Israeli airstrike that targeted their car in which they were traveling between Aytaroun and Aynata, speaks as he mourns them beside the burned car near the Lebanon and Israel border, in the outskirts of the southern town of Aynata, Lebanon, Nov 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Israeli military unit firing from an undisclosed location near the Gaza Strip border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, Nov 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Flares are dropped by Israeli forces, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, Nov 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Knife Angel sculpture, also known as The National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, created by artist Alfie Bradley from over 100.000 knives obtained from knife amnesties and weapons seized by British police forces, is seen on display as part of a national tour in Bolton, Britain, Nov 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People react after lighting candles in memory of the 1,400 victims killed during the Oct 7 attack by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Nov 6, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Women walking outside the walls of the old city of Jerusalem, on which are projected pictures of the hostages abducted by Palestinian militants on the Oct 7 attack and currently held in the Gaza Strip, on Nov 6, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
A pedestrian carrying a shopping bag and looking at his phone while walking past a mural decorating a construction site in central Sydney on Nov 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

