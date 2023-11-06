The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 6, 2023
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic winning the Paris ATP Masters, the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iNGi
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, posing with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final match of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, in Paris on Nov 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Israeli forces dropping flares above the Palestinian enclave amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Nov 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Prince William (black cap) joining locals, British expats living in Singapore and representatives from across the Commonwealth for a morning of dragon boating on the Kallang River, on Nov 6, 2023.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Commuters making their way near India’s presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi, on Nov 5, 2023. The authorities in the smog-ridden Indian capital have extended an emergency school closure by a week, with no signs of improvement to the megacity’s choking levels of pollution.
PHOTO: AFP
People queuing for supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico, on Nov 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The United States’ Scott Thomas (right) competing against Uruguay’s Francisco Barrios in men’s karate at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Nov 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Planes flying in formation during a pre-race air show before the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, on Nov 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Revellers entertaining the crowds as they took part in the Procession through the town during the Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival in south-west England, on Nov 4, 2023. The Bridgwater Carnival is the UK’s oldest carnivals, and one of the largest illuminated carnival processions in Europe.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
