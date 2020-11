Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling (in white) at Chaoyang School on November 5, 2020, with principal Angela Lee. The new joint campus housing Chaoyang School and Tanglin School will have more facilities to cater to students with mild intellectual disability as well as across the autism spectrum, including amenities for physical education, sports and games, and play courts.

PHOTO: THE STRAIITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN