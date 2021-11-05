Today in Pictures, Nov 5, 2021

Flash floods hit Malang in East Java, Indonesia, smog in New Delhi, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Rescuers search for survivors amidst debris following a flash flood in which 11 people have so far been reported missing, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, on November 4, 2021.
A couple poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot near India's Presidential Palace which is shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, India, November 5, 2021.
Migrant worker Mathiyalagan Karthikeyan (right) having lunch with his colleagues in the dormitory during Deepavali celebrations at Westlite Mandai on November 4, 2021.
Ships anchored off Marina Bay and East Coast Park on November 5, 2021.
Aerial view of several freight wagons and a locomotive that were derailed and set on fire by unknown attackers in Victoria, Araucania region, Chile, on November 2, 2021.
Fishermen return to the shore after catching fish at Turkayamjal lake on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on November 5, 2021.
The U.S. Navy team up with NASA’s Recovery Team as they work through the final certification run for recovering the Artemis I Orion space capsule by capturing a mock capsule into the bay of the USS John P. Murtha off the coast of California, U.S.,
A barge filled with logged timber pulled along the Mahakam river passes the town of Samarinda, East Kalimantan on November 4, 2021.
An aerial view shows tourists (bottom) walking next to a flower field in Pingzhen District, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, during a flower festival on November 4, 2021.
The Statue of Liberty is seen during sunset on November 3, 2021 in New York City.
