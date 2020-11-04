Today in Pictures, Nov 4, 2020

Counting of US election votes underway, Vienna shooting victims remembered, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
48 min ago
A person holds a sign that reads "The Whole World Is Watching" at the Black Lives Matter Plaza on November 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. After a record turnout to vote, counting is now underway to decide the next US president.
A person holds a sign that reads "The Whole World Is Watching" at the Black Lives Matter Plaza on November 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. After a record turnout to vote, counting is now underway to decide the next US president.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People watch a broadcast of Fox News showing presidential election returns at an election night watch party organized by group "Villagers for Trump" in The Villages, Florida, on November 3, 2020.
People watch a broadcast of Fox News showing presidential election returns at an election night watch party organized by group "Villagers for Trump" in The Villages, Florida, on November 3, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Voters enter a polling place at dusk to cast their ballots at Sherman Township Hall, a former one room schoolhouse, on November 3, 2020 in Zearing, Iowa.
Voters enter a polling place at dusk to cast their ballots at Sherman Township Hall, a former one room schoolhouse, on November 3, 2020 in Zearing, Iowa.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Mourners in central Vienna, where a mass shooting left at least 4 dead and 22 wounded the night before, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Mourners in central Vienna, where a mass shooting left at least 4 dead and 22 wounded the night before, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza Strip and Egypt after the closure from March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spreading of the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza Strip and Egypt after the closure from March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spreading of the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker boards up a window of a Christian Dior SE store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, November 2, 2020.
A worker boards up a window of a Christian Dior SE store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, November 2, 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Villagers wade on flood water brought by a lahar flow due to typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, November 3, 2020.
Villagers wade on flood water brought by a lahar flow due to typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, November 3, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fan of Argentine coach and soccer great Diego Maradona stands outside the clinic where Maradona will be undergoing surgery for a subdural haematoma, in Olivos, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 3, 2020.
A fan of Argentine coach and soccer great Diego Maradona stands outside the clinic where Maradona will be undergoing surgery for a subdural haematoma, in Olivos, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 3, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Customers dine in pods, each catering for up to six people, at the Rockwater Igloo Village bar and restaurant in Hove, U.K., on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Customers dine in pods, each catering for up to six people, at the Rockwater Igloo Village bar and restaurant in Hove, U.K., on Monday, November 2, 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Sikh devotees light candles on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru Ramdas, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 2, 2020.
Sikh devotees light candles on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru Ramdas, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 2, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
People cycle past The Eat For England (The Giant Spoon) sculpture in Cramlington, Britain, November 3, 2020.
People cycle past The Eat For England (The Giant Spoon) sculpture in Cramlington, Britain, November 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS