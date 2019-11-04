Today in Pictures, Nov 4, 2019

A woman wearing plastic on her hair and with her face painted with earth colors demonstrates during a protest against illegal logging in the forests of Romania gathering aroung 4,000 people downtown Bucharest, Romania, on Nov 3, 2019. - Around 200 Romanian rangers on October 29, 2019 also protested in Bucharest after two of their colleagues were killed within a month while trying to stop illegal logging. Environmentalists say deforestation is worsening in Romania, with Greenpeace estimating that 20 million cubic metres of wood (700 million cubic feet) are illegally harvested each year. Some 40 environmental groups called on the government "to take action to dismantle organised criminal syndicates in the forestry sector and to strengthen the legislation against illegal logging".

PHOTO: AFP