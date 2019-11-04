Today in Pictures, Nov 4, 2019

A woman wearing plastic on her hair and with her face painted with earth colors demonstrates during a protest against illegal logging in the forests of Romania where around 4,000 people gathered in downtown Bucharest, Romania; dancers perform a mass Ghoomar dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A woman wearing plastic on her hair and with her face painted with earth colors demonstrates during a protest against illegal logging in the forests of Romania gathering aroung 4,000 people downtown Bucharest, Romania, on Nov 3, 2019. - Around 200 Ro
A woman wearing plastic on her hair and with her face painted with earth colors demonstrates during a protest against illegal logging in the forests of Romania gathering aroung 4,000 people downtown Bucharest, Romania, on Nov 3, 2019. - Around 200 Romanian rangers on October 29, 2019 also protested in Bucharest after two of their colleagues were killed within a month while trying to stop illegal logging. Environmentalists say deforestation is worsening in Romania, with Greenpeace estimating that 20 million cubic metres of wood (700 million cubic feet) are illegally harvested each year. Some 40 environmental groups called on the government "to take action to dismantle organised criminal syndicates in the forestry sector and to strengthen the legislation against illegal logging".PHOTO: AFP
Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - 2019 Internationaux de France in Patinoire Polesud, Grenoble, France on Nov 3, 2019. General view of Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus in action during the Exhibition Gala.
Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - 2019 Internationaux de France in Patinoire Polesud, Grenoble, France on Nov 3, 2019. General view of Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus in action during the Exhibition Gala.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hindu women worship the Sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi, India on Nov 3, 2019.
Hindu women worship the Sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi, India on Nov 3, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dancers perform a mass Ghoomar dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain on Nov 3, 2019.
Dancers perform a mass Ghoomar dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain on Nov 3, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Historic video footage from the Fall of the Berlin Wall is projected during a rehearsal with 3D video beamers on the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany on Nov 3, 2019. On Nov 9, Germany will ma
Historic video footage from the Fall of the Berlin Wall is projected during a rehearsal with 3D video beamers on the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany on Nov 3, 2019. On Nov 9, Germany will mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall (Berliner Mauer) in 1989.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walks on a street during snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Nov 3, 2019.
A woman walks on a street during snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Nov 3, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view of protesters lighting up their phones as they gather at Martyrs' Square during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon on Nov 3, 2019. Protesters demand the president make parliamentary c
A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view of protesters lighting up their phones as they gather at Martyrs' Square during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon on Nov 3, 2019. Protesters demand the president make parliamentary consultations immediately to facilitate the formation of a new government that replaces the recently resigned Cabinet. They also demand the formation of a technocratic government with no political affiliation. Saad Hariri resigned as Prime Minister on Oct 29, bringing down the entire Cabinet.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against the government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Santiago on Nov 3, 2019. Unrest in Chile began on Oct 18 with protests against a rise in metro ticket prices and other austerity
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against the government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Santiago on Nov 3, 2019. Unrest in Chile began on Oct 18 with protests against a rise in metro ticket prices and other austerity measures that descended into vandalism, looting and clashes between demonstrators and police. Protesters are angry about the cost of living and a yawning gap between rich and poor.PHOTO: AFP
Women take part in the desert trek "Rose Trip Maroc" in the erg Chebbi near Merzouga on Nov 3, 2019. The Rose Trip Maroc is a female-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara desert with a compass, a map and
Women take part in the desert trek "Rose Trip Maroc" in the erg Chebbi near Merzouga on Nov 3, 2019. The Rose Trip Maroc is a female-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara desert with a compass, a map and a topographical reporter.PHOTO: AFP
People walk on the waterfront after the storm Amelie in Lacanau, southwestern France on Nov 3, 2019. Some 100,000 households were deprived of electricity on the morning of Nov 3, 2019 in south western France, where the Atlantic coast was swept by sto
People walk on the waterfront after the storm Amelie in Lacanau, southwestern France on Nov 3, 2019. Some 100,000 households were deprived of electricity on the morning of Nov 3, 2019 in south western France, where the Atlantic coast was swept by storm Amelie, causing damage but no casualties, according to an initial assessment by the emergency services and the prefectures.PHOTO: AFP
Published
16 min ago
Topics: 