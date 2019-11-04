Today in Pictures, Nov 4, 2019

A woman wearing plastic on her hair and with her face painted with earth colors demonstrates during a protest against illegal logging in the forests of Romania where around 4,000 people gathered in downtown Bucharest, Romania; dancers perform a mass Ghoomar dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.